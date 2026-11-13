🎓 Lititz, PA Education Jobs – Multiple School & Childcare Roles

Lititz has some solid education openings right now, from school support staff to early childhood leaders. If you like working with kids and want steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: U-GRO Learning Centres

U-GRO Learning Centres Location: Lititz, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a whole child care center and support teachers, kids, and families every day. This role comes with at least 50% childcare discount, immediate benefits, 401(k) match, flexible schedules with no nights or weekends, and lots of training and growth options.

Employer: Warwick School District

Location: Warwick Middle School, Lititz, PA

Type: Full-time, 10-month (7.25 hours/day)

Salary: Starting at $17.54/hour

Support students in a Life Skills program, working with small groups or one-on-one. This school job includes PSERS retirement, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, long-term disability, paid time off, and 4 paid holidays; applications are accepted until filled.

Employer: Not listed (early childhood center)

Not listed (early childhood center) Location: Lititz, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Help run a busy early childhood classroom and support the lead teacher with daily activities and curriculum. They offer 401(k) with match, health insurance, paid time off, tuition assistance, and training, and you can qualify with a CDA or early childhood college credits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.