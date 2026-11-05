🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Lititz, PA

Lititz has some solid retail openings right now, especially if you like food, wellness, and working with people. These roles are full-time and come with steady hours and clear responsibilities.

Employer: GNC

Location: Lititz, PA

Type: Full-time, hourly, supervisory

Salary: Not listed (eligible for individual sales incentives)

Lead a GNC store focused on health and wellness. You’ll run daily operations, coach your team, hit sales goals, handle opening/closing, cash, inventory, and represent the “Live Well” brand. Full benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, parental leave, and strong employee discounts on products.

Employer: Stauffers of Kissel Hill

Location: Lititz Pike Fresh Foods, Lititz, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.50/hour

Manage the front-end cashiers at a busy, local family-owned grocery store. You’ll oversee registers and cash handling, fix pricing issues, schedule staff, train team members, and help keep lines moving. Perks include weekly pay, 10% employee discount, referral bonus, and medical/vision/dental, plus room to grow into bigger roles.

Employer: Stauffers of Kissel Hill

Location: Lititz Pike Fresh Foods, Lititz, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.00/hour

Help lead the produce department at Stauffers. You’ll support merchandising and plan-o-grams, train and schedule team members, manage inventory and pricing, and step in for the department manager when needed. This role is hands-on, with weekly pay, 10% employee discount, medical/vision/dental, and clear leadership growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting gives you ideas for other roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.