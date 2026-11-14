Lithonia’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re leading teams or running the line. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Trojan Battery Company

Trojan Battery Company Location: Lithonia, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the engineering team that keeps Trojan’s battery manufacturing running safely and efficiently. This role owns process design, project management, and continuous improvement, and is a good fit if you have 5+ years managing engineering teams and a strong STEM background.

Employer: Greif

Location: Lithonia, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.55/hour + potential short-term incentive

Run laminator equipment for a global packaging company, making sure parts meet quality specs and keeping the line safe and clean. Great for someone with a high school diploma and up to 2 years’ experience who wants steady work, benefits, and room to grow.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists shifts, benefits, and growth paths that can help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.