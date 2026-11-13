Healthcare hiring around Lithonia, GA is steady, with options from in-home care to higher-paid clinical travel work. Here are several local roles with different hours and experience levels.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Lithonia, GA

Type: Internship / Travel , 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week , 12-hour night shifts

Internship / , 13-week contract, , Pay: $1,737 per week (package based on 12-hour shifts)

Travel role for an experienced Respiratory Therapist on nights, with a 13-week assignment and guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs and on-call shifts. Good fit if you want solid weekly pay and are open to travel contracts starting 12/07/2026.

Employer: Corporate Housing

Corporate Housing Location: Lithonia, GA

Type: Full-time, live-in (can also hold another job)

(can also hold another job) Pay: $1.00 – $500.00 per month

Live-in role where you get free housing (utilities may be shared) in exchange for daily support with personal care, meals, and keeping the home safe and tidy. Best for someone with caregiving experience who wants housing included and can provide respectful, steady support.

Employer: Faith Medical Services

Location: Client in Lithonia, GA (office in College Park, GA)

Client in (office in College Park, GA) Type: Part-time

Schedule: Fri–Sun, 10am–5pm

Pay: $13.50 – $14.00 per hour

Hands-on weekend role caring for a 62-year-old woman with Stage 3 Parkinson’s, focused on ADLs, feeding, mobility support, and light housekeeping. Great if you’re patient, gentle, and want steady weekend hours with one consistent client.

Employer: Magical Moments ABA

Magical Moments ABA Location: Lithonia, GA

Type: Part-time, mornings

Pay: $27 – $30 per hour

Morning RBT role providing 1:1 and group ABA therapy with flexible hours, ongoing training, and team support. Ideal if you already hold an RBT certification and want higher hourly pay while working with children and families.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or can adjust hours a bit for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.