🏥 Lithonia, GA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical Roles Hiring Now

Lithonia’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics looking for people who want steady, hands-on patient care work. If you’re in nursing, imaging, or rehab, there are solid options here right now.

Employer: Emory Healthcare

Emory Healthcare Location: Emory Hillandale Hospital, Lithonia, GA

Type: Part-time / PRN, variable shifts

Salary: Not listed

Work with a leading academic health system on the CT team, operating CT equipment and caring for patients during diagnostic and interventional procedures. Emory offers day-1 health benefits, student loan help, family-focused perks, and mentorship, and they’ll consider all experience levels who meet the CT and ARRT requirements.

Employer: OrthoAtlanta

Location: Lithonia, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a busy orthopedic physical therapy clinic while still treating patients directly. This role mixes hands-on PT care with leadership, community outreach, and program growth, ideal if you’re a licensed PT ready to step into management and help shape services.

Employer: PruittHealth

Location: Lithonia, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a post-acute care team focused on long-term recovery and resident care. PruittHealth highlights career growth programs, annual merit increases, advance pay options, relocation opportunities, and strong onboarding support for RNs with an active Georgia license.

If any of these feel close to what you want, open the link, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.