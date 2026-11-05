🛒 Lithonia Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles, Some Paying $58K+

Lithonia’s retail scene is busy right now, from the Mall at Stonecrest to neighborhood shops. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Cherry Hill Programs Location: Lithonia, GA – The Mall at Stonecrest

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the Santa photo set and manage a seasonal team creating holiday memories for families. Good fit if you’re 18+, comfortable with cash handling, and want flexible hours plus fun holiday perks like a free Santa visit and photo package.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Lithonia, GA

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Salary: $15.00 – $19.00/hour

Application window closes: 12/19/2026

Front-of-store role helping customers, running the register, stocking shelves, and backing up photo/beauty and sometimes pharmacy. You can start at age 16, and part-time staff may qualify for dental, vision, wellness resources, discounts, and more.

Employer: Mattress Firm

Location: Lithonia, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $58,000 – $71,000/year (base + uncapped commission)

Application window closes: 12/04/2026

Sales role helping customers pick the right mattress while earning base pay plus uncapped commission. Comes with 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision options, on-demand pay, and strong training and growth paths if you want a long-term retail career.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 6746 Covington Hwy., Lithonia, GA 30058

Type: Full-time (posting notes part-time but role is Assistant Store Manager)

Salary: Not listed

Support daily store operations, open/close the store, handle cash, and help train and lead associates. This is hands-on retail leadership with lots of time on your feet, stocking, cleaning, and keeping the store running smoothly, plus access to health, retirement, and education benefits.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Lithonia, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Higher-level retail role for folks with 3–5 years of auto parts experience and strong automotive system knowledge. You’ll help DIY customers with parts and troubleshooting, handle key-holder duties, and keep the store and inventory in top shape; valid driver’s license required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, exact duties, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.