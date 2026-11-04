🛒 Lithonia, GA Retail Jobs – Multiple Roles With $20+/hr Options

Lithonia’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for front-line and leadership roles. If you like helping customers and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 7042 Covington Hwy, Lithonia, GA 30058

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help run a busy discount store — from opening/closing and cash deposits to stocking, displays, and coaching team members. This role is hands-on (lifting up to 55 lbs) and comes with health, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and more.

Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Lithonia, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay range: Up to $21.41/hour (exact range not fully listed; pay depends on experience, location, and other factors)

Help customers pick frames and lenses and use prescriptions to recommend the right vision solutions. Good fit if you have 1+ year in retail or customer service, like learning new tech, and want access to bonuses/commission, health benefits, PTO, retirement, and discounts.

Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper

Location: Territory includes Lithonia, GA and nearby areas

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $20.55/hour

Stock and display brands like 7UP, Snapple, Core, Bai, Dr Pepper and more at large retail accounts. You’ll use your own car (mileage tracked via company phone), work early shifts (start around 6:00 am, 5 days/week, weekends required), and get medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, parental leave, education assistance, and wellness programs, if eligible.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through — many employers have similar roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.