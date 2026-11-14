Lithia Springs has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing, building, and working with machines.

Employer: ID Logistics US

ID Logistics US Location: Lithia Springs, GA

Type: Full-time, A Shift (Sun–Wed, 7:00 am – 7:30 pm)

Pay: $34/hour (range listed: $32–$36/hour)

What you’ll do: Keep conveyor systems, automated guided vehicles, and other production equipment running by inspecting, troubleshooting, and repairing electrical and mechanical systems (up to 480V, PLCs, HMIs).

Keep conveyor systems, automated guided vehicles, and other production equipment running by inspecting, troubleshooting, and repairing electrical and mechanical systems (up to 480V, PLCs, HMIs). Why it’s worth a look: Strong hourly pay, medical/dental/vision after 60 days, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and sick time, and a steady 3.5-day workweek on days.

Employer: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NDS)

Location: Lithia Springs, GA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, overtime/weekends possible)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed What you’ll do: Troubleshoot, repair, and maintain industrial machinery and support systems (electrical, hydraulic, pneumatic, chilled water, material handling) and help install and rig injection molding equipment.

Troubleshoot, repair, and maintain industrial machinery and support systems (electrical, hydraulic, pneumatic, chilled water, material handling) and help install and rig injection molding equipment. Why it’s worth a look: Uses a wide range of industrial skills, offers medical, dental, vision, life, and 401(k), and gives room for independent work and training others.

Employer: Mountain Motorsports LLC

Location: Lithia Springs, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed What you’ll do: Assemble, QC, and test-ride powersports vehicles, build units for the sales floor, and keep the shop clean and safe.

Assemble, QC, and test-ride powersports vehicles, build units for the sales floor, and keep the shop clean and safe. Why it’s worth a look: Great if you love bikes and ATVs—fun, casual shop vibe, health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid training, discounts, and a vehicle purchase program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.