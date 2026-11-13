Lithia Springs is busy with mission-critical work right now—data centers, logistics, and manufacturing are all growing and need skilled techs and engineers.

Here are several solid Architecture & Engineering openings in Lithia Springs, GA worth a look:

Employer: Yancey Power Systems (Yancey Bros. Co.)

Yancey Power Systems (Yancey Bros. Co.) Location: Lithia Springs, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on generator systems that keep data centers running during outages. You’ll commission and test diesel/gas generators, read schematics, troubleshoot issues, and travel to project sites. Full benefits, bonus opportunities, 401(k) with strong match, tool allowance, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement are included.

Employer: Corvant

Location: Lithia Springs, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level role supporting HVAC and mechanical commissioning for mission-critical sites like data centers and healthcare. You’ll build commissioning plans, lead testing, document performance, and work closely with engineers, contractors, and clients. Great fit if you have a mechanical/HVAC background and like solving complex system problems.

Employer: Medline Medical Supply

Location: Lithia Springs, GA

Type: Full-time, 6:00pm–6:30am rotating schedule

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping manufacturing lines and control systems running. You’ll troubleshoot PLCs (Allen-Bradley, Siemens), VFDs, motors, sensors, and control panels, plus handle preventive maintenance and CMMS updates. Good match if you have 3+ years industrial electrical/PLC experience and like fast-paced plant work.

If any of these feel close, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick, tailored resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.