🔧 Lithia Springs Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lithia Springs has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working with tools, equipment, and staying active on your feet.

Here are a few strong options hiring in Lithia Springs, GA:

Employer: Sam's Club / Walmart

Sam's Club / Location: 1000 Douglas Hills Rd, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Pay: $32.15 – $35.65 per hour (plus possible shift premiums)

(plus possible shift premiums) Type: Full-time, overnight shift (Fri–Sun, 5:00 PM – 5:00 AM)

Work inside a large Sam’s Club facility doing industrial maintenance on forklifts, conveyors, dock equipment, and building systems. This role is great if you have 2+ years of industrial maintenance or related technical coursework and want strong benefits (health, 401(k), PTO, education program) and steady hours.

Employer: Sam's Club / Walmart

Sam's Club / Location: 1000 Douglas Hills Rd, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Pay: $32.15 – $35.65 per hour (plus possible shift premiums)

(plus possible shift premiums) Type: Full-time, evening shift (Mon–Thu, 5:00 PM – 3:00 AM)

Very similar to the S5 role, but with a weekday evening schedule. You’ll handle preventive maintenance, repairs, and troubleshooting on material handling and building equipment, and operate powered equipment. Strong fit if you like problem-solving, reading blueprints/schematics, and want big-company benefits and bonus potential.

Employer: Georgia Cleaning Pros

Location: Lithia Springs, GA

Pay: $19.00 per hour

Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu 6:00 AM–4:30 PM, Fri 6:00 AM–2:30 PM)

Help keep commercial construction sites clean, safe, and organized—sweeping, debris removal, final clean before turnover, and general labor. No experience required; they’ll train you if you’re dependable, safety-focused, and able to do physical work. Includes 401(k), 401(k) match, and health insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the employer lists related openings once you’re on their site. Don’t wait too long; good maintenance and cleaning roles tend to get snapped up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.