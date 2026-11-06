🏭 Lithia Springs Manufacturing: Several Open Roles This Week

Lithia Springs is busy right now with hands-on work in plants and warehouses. If you like fixing things, staying active, and seeing what you built or packed ship out the door, these are worth a look.

Employer: Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Location: Lithia Springs, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build and test gear reducers, motors, hoses, and shafting from work orders in a clean shop setting. This role is great if you like working with your hands, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want on‑the‑job training plus chances to learn power transmission and fluid power.

Employer: Not listed (formalwear fulfillment center)

Not listed (formalwear fulfillment center) Location: Lithia Springs, GA

Type: Part-time (full-time also available)

(full-time also available) Salary: Not listed

Inspect suits and other garments, pull items for orders, and restock in a temperature‑controlled warehouse with little to no heavy lifting above 20 lbs. Family‑run company with flexible, family‑friendly schedules, PTO, and room to grow from the fulfillment center into other roles.

Employer: Custom Building Products (QUIKRETE company)

Location: Lithia Springs, GA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu, 4:00 PM–2:30 AM)

(Mon–Thu, 4:00 PM–2:30 AM) Salary: Competitive pay + $1/hr shift premium and up to $1/hr raise after 90 days

Keep mixers, conveyors, motors, and other plant equipment running with mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, and hydraulic work. Good fit if you have 5+ years industrial maintenance experience, want overtime options, and like strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, 401(k)).

Employer: Medline Industries

Location: Lithia Springs, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.50–$26.75 per hour (based on experience and skills)

Pick, move, and ship medical products using pallet jacks and order pickers while tracking orders with RF scanners and basic computer systems. This is active work (lifting up to 60 lbs, overtime often available) with a large, growing company that offers health insurance, PTO, 401(k), and training for long‑term growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or growth path that fits your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.