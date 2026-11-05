🚧 Lithia Springs construction & trades: multiple hands-on roles

Lithia Springs has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like being on your feet and seeing real progress at the end of the day.

Below are several construction and skilled trades roles hiring right in Lithia Springs, GA.

Employer: Atlanta West Carpets, LLC (part of Artisan Design Group / Lowe’s)

Location: Lithia Springs, GA

Lithia Springs, GA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support flooring and interior finish projects across active jobsites. You’ll coordinate schedules, walk jobsites, solve field issues, and keep customers, subs, and the office on the same page. Good fit if you’ve done project coordination or construction support and want a path toward project management, with health insurance, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Lexicon, Inc.

Location: Lithia Springs, GA

Lithia Springs, GA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role fabricating, cutting, bending, and installing metal structures and equipment. You’ll read specs/blueprints, work with machinery, and help keep facilities running. Comes with health, dental, vision, HSA with employer contributions, paid holidays/vacation, 401(k) match, and free training through Lexicon University.

Employer: VISKN ENTERPRISE LLC

Location: Lithia Springs, GA

Lithia Springs, GA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a complete auto repair shop doing diagnostics, A/C, brakes, exhaust, tires, suspension/steering, plus engine and transmission replacements. You’ll need your own tools, a valid driver’s license, and solid diagnostic skills. Offers health insurance, paid time off, flexible schedule, employee discount, and professional development help.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.