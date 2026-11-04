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🏭 Lithia Springs GA Manufacturing – Multiple Hands-On Roles
Lithia Springs is busy with industrial work right now, especially for folks who like tools, tech, and fixing things. Here are a couple of solid full-time roles worth a look.
Electronics Inspections Specialist – Day Shift
- Employer: WAC Group / WAC Lighting
- Location: Lithia Springs, GA
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday day shift (approx. 7am–4pm)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll inspect LED lighting and smart tech products, run tests, and help track down quality issues. Good fit if you’ve done electronics, light assembly, quality control, or repair work, and are comfortable with basic computer/data entry and ERP systems (like SAP). Comes with overtime opportunities, PTO, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and training.
Valve Repair Technician
- Employer: Valmet
- Location: Lithia Springs, GA (shop + field work)
- Type: Full-time, overtime and some travel as needed
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role working on industrial valves for power plants, refineries, and other heavy industry sites. You’ll disassemble, repair, test, and calibrate valves, use precision tools (micrometers, calipers), and sometimes go on field service calls. Great for someone with strong mechanical skills, can lift up to 50 lbs, and doesn’t mind industrial environments and PPE.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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