Goodyear expands downtown development

The Goodyear City Council will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at 1900 N. Civic Square, to discuss a proposal aimed at improving the downtown area. On the agenda is a plan to create nine new lots and one additional tract on 122 acres at the corner of N. Bullard Avenue and W. McDowell Road.

The council will consider whether to approve this plan, which includes several conditions requiring updates to documentation of current ownership, and the creation of a Property Owner’s Association to oversee maintenance of public spaces and drainage systems.

City officials anticipate that this project will facilitate organized development in the area, improve infrastructure, and potentially influence local economic activity. While a detailed financial analysis hasn't been conducted, the project is expected to generate revenue through permits and taxes and may increase the demand for city services.

Earlier this year, the property was rezoned to support this development.

Visit goodyearaz.gov for more information.