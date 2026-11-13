⚠️ Thanksgiving week City office closures in Litchfield Park

All City offices in Litchfield Park will have special hours for Thanksgiving.

Close early: Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at 2 PM

Closed all day: Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27, 2026

and Reopen: Monday, November 30, 2026

If you need to handle any City business (paying bills, permits, questions about services), try to do it before 2 PM on November 25 or wait until November 30 when offices reopen.