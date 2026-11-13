⚠️ Thanksgiving week city office closures in Litchfield Park

In observance of Thanksgiving, all City of Litchfield Park offices will close early and remain closed for several days.

Closes early: Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at 2:00 PM

Closed all day: Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27, 2026

and Reopens: Monday, November 30, 2026

If you need to handle any city business (like permits, payments, or records), try to take care of it before 2 PM on Wednesday, November 25, or wait until offices reopen on November 30.

Location: City offices, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340.