🏥 Litchfield Park AZ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings

Litchfield Park’s healthcare scene is growing, with new home health and pharmacy roles plus nursing jobs in nearby communities. If you’re licensed in Arizona and want steady work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Brigade Health (Home Sweet Home)

Brigade Health (Home Sweet Home) Location: Litchfield Park, AZ – serving Glendale, Peoria, Surprise & nearby

– serving Glendale, Peoria, Surprise & nearby Type: Full-time, Part-time, Per Diem

Full-time, Part-time, Per Diem Pay: Per-visit $85–$125, up to ~$103,500/year based on productivity

Sign-on bonus: $5,000 for full-time

You’ll visit patients in their homes to help them regain strength, balance, and mobility, with a flexible schedule you help design. Great fit if you’re an Arizona-licensed PT who wants autonomy, one-on-one care, and strong earning potential.

Employer: Walmart Central Fill Pharmacy

Location: 6600 N Sarival Ave, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

Type: Full-time, onsite (not remote)

Full-time, onsite (not remote) Pay: $25/hr + $2/hr 2nd shift differential (range $24–$37/hr overall)

(range overall) Schedule: 2nd shift, 4:00 PM–2:00 AM, four days/week (40 hours)

This role blends pharmacy tech work with training—you’ll teach and support other associates, help run certification courses, and improve training materials in a high-tech central fill setting. You’ll need AZ Pharmacy Technician credentials and either 1 year pharmacy experience or 1 year training experience.

Employer: Sun Health

Location: Listed as Litchfield Park, AZ ; role based at Grandview Terrace in Sun City West, AZ

Listed as ; role based at Type: Part-time, AM shift, 2 days/week

Join a highly rated senior care community where you’ll serve as charge nurse—overseeing CNAs, coordinating resident care, giving meds and treatments, and acting as a key clinical leader on your shift. You’ll need to be a graduate of an accredited RN program, licensed in Arizona, and able to obtain a Level 1 Fingerprint Clearance Card.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.