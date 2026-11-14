Litchfield’s grocery scene is hiring, and both front-end and meat department roles are open right now. Good fit if you like steady hours, friendly regulars, and clear tasks.

Employer: SpartanNash / Family Fare

SpartanNash / Location: 951 East Frontage Rd, Litchfield, MN

Type: Part-time (retail store)

Pay: $14.00 – $17.50/hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Benefits: Starting part-time benefits with 401(k) + match, employee stock purchase plan, and access to work-life resources; full-time roles at the company include PTO, 7 paid holidays, health insurance, and more

You’ll be the friendly face at the front of the store—answering phones, helping guests in person, running a register or self-checkout, and handling things like refunds, lottery, and coupons. Good for someone who likes staying busy, talking with people, and doesn’t mind being on their feet.

Employer: SpartanNash / Family Fare

SpartanNash / Location: 951 East Frontage Rd, Litchfield, MN

Type: Part-time (retail meat department)

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00/hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Benefits: Starting part-time benefits with 401(k) + match, employee stock purchase plan, and work-life resources; full-time roles at the company include PTO, 7 paid holidays, health insurance, and more

Hands-on role where you learn to cut and trim meat, make sausage and other value-added items, and keep the meat case stocked and looking sharp. Great if you like working with your hands, want a trade-style skill, and don’t mind cooler temps and some lifting.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.