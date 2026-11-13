Litchfield’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level caregiving to pharmacy leadership. If you want steady work helping patients or seniors, these are worth a look.

Employer: Home Instead

Home Instead Location: Litchfield, IL (within 25 miles of Litchfield or Carlinville)

(within 25 miles of Litchfield or Carlinville) Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: $17.50 – $19.00 per hour

Help local seniors stay safe and comfortable at home with companionship, personal care, light housekeeping, meal prep, and rides to appointments. You’ll need to be 21+, have a driver’s license, reliable car, and clean record, and be willing to work some weekends. Offers flexible schedules, paid time off, health/vision/dental, mileage reimbursement, paid training, and telehealth access.

Employer: Arcadia LTC

Location: Litchfield, IL

Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN

Full-time, Part-time, PRN Pay: Not listed

Support residents in a long-term care setting by helping plan and run daily activities that keep them social, active, and engaged. This role is great if you’re patient, upbeat, and enjoy crafts, games, and events; comes with low-cost health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, holidays, tuition reimbursement, and daily pay options.

Employer: Hospital Sisters Health System – St. Francis Hospital

Location: Litchfield, IL

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay Range: $61.43 – $92.15 per hour (based on experience, skills, and education)

Lead pharmacy operations at St. Francis Hospital while still practicing as a pharmacist when needed. Requires a Bachelor’s in Pharmacy, 3+ years of related experience, and pharmacist licensure (or eligibility); advanced degrees and leadership experience are preferred. Includes a comprehensive benefits package with health coverage, PTO, retirement, education assistance, adoption support, and more.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get your application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.