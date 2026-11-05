Walton Park open with winter limits Nov–March

Walton Park will stay open for recreation from November 1 through March 31 under winter rules. During this time, most trash cans and picnic tables will be removed, and park restrooms will be closed because the water is shut off to prevent frozen pipes. Visitors may use the park at their own risk due to snow, ice, and other winter hazards, and no one is allowed on the lake when ice is present at any time.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Litchfield Park District