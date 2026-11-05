🛒 Litchfield, IL Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Roles Hiring

Litchfield’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Litchfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $18/hour + monthly bonus

Lead the floor at a popular tool retailer. This role is great if you have recent leadership experience and want a clear path to promotion, steady hours between 6am–10pm, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, and store discounts).

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Domino’s (MBR Management Corporation)

Domino’s (MBR Management Corporation) Location: Litchfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Be the friendly voice taking orders and helping guests at Domino’s. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, talking with people, and don’t mind weekend/holiday shifts; you’ll handle phones, orders, cash, and light lifting (up to 25 lbs) while working with a supportive team.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local managers often train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.