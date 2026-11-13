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Litchfield
📢 Litchfield bans anticoagulant rodenticides on town land
11 days ago
📢 Litchfield bans certain rat poisons on town property
Litchfield has become the 5th town in Connecticut to adopt a policy that bans anticoagulant rodenticides on municipal property.
These products are meant to kill mice and rats, but they can also poison:
- Raptors like hawks and owls
- Other wildlife
- Even pets and children if they’re exposed
The Sustainable Litchfield Town Committee hopes this new town policy will inspire local businesses and residents to make similar choices at home and work.
You can help by:
- Using the rodent control alternatives listed by the town
- Asking your pest control company not to use first- or second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides
This policy highlights Litchfield’s commitment to protecting its natural environment and wildlife.
More Info: Article: Congratulations to Litchfield !
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