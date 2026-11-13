📢 Litchfield bans certain rat poisons on town property

Litchfield has become the 5th town in Connecticut to adopt a policy that bans anticoagulant rodenticides on municipal property.

These products are meant to kill mice and rats, but they can also poison:

Raptors like hawks and owls

like hawks and owls Other wildlife

Even pets and children if they’re exposed

The Sustainable Litchfield Town Committee hopes this new town policy will inspire local businesses and residents to make similar choices at home and work.

You can help by:

Using the rodent control alternatives listed by the town

listed by the town Asking your pest control company not to use first- or second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides

This policy highlights Litchfield’s commitment to protecting its natural environment and wildlife.