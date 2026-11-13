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🏥 Litchfield CT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From $35/hr to $95K
Litchfield’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on bedside care to leadership and primary care. If you’re in nursing or medicine, there’s a solid mix of schedules and settings to choose from.
Primary Care Physician – Office-Based Outpatient
- Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care
- Location: Litchfield, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Setting: Office-based outpatient primary care
Provide comprehensive primary care across the lifespan in a team-based practice that uses Ambient AI to streamline documentation. Good fit if you’re board-certified/eligible in primary care and like collaborative, tech-supported, patient-centered work.
Primary Care Physician – Adult/Family Medicine
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Litchfield, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Setting: Office-based outpatient primary care
Focus on adult and/or family medicine in an outpatient clinic, with Ambient AI technology helping with clinical notes and workflow. Ideal if you want comprehensive primary care, light phone call coverage, and the option to support teaching in a multidisciplinary team.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Per Diem
- Employer: Monarch Communities
- Location: Litchfield, CT
- Type: Part-time / Per Diem
- Salary: $35.00 – $40.00 per hour
- Setting: Senior living / assisted living
Provide direct nursing care to residents and supervise care staff in a senior living community. Great if you want flexible per-diem shifts, enjoy working with older adults (including dementia care), and like a mix of hands-on care, supervision, and EHR charting.
Assistant Health and Wellness Director (RN or LPN)
- Employer: Monarch Communities®
- Location: Litchfield, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Around $95,000 per year
- Setting: Senior living / nursing leadership
Serve as the Assistant Health & Wellness Director / ADON, helping run clinical operations and stepping in when the Director is out. Good move if you’re an RN or LPN with supervisory experience and want leadership duties, resident assessments, care planning, and full-time benefits (health insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in town tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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