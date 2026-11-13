Litchfield’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on bedside care to leadership and primary care. If you’re in nursing or medicine, there’s a solid mix of schedules and settings to choose from.

Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care

Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care Location: Litchfield, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Setting: Office-based outpatient primary care

Provide comprehensive primary care across the lifespan in a team-based practice that uses Ambient AI to streamline documentation. Good fit if you’re board-certified/eligible in primary care and like collaborative, tech-supported, patient-centered work.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Litchfield, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Setting: Office-based outpatient primary care

Focus on adult and/or family medicine in an outpatient clinic, with Ambient AI technology helping with clinical notes and workflow. Ideal if you want comprehensive primary care, light phone call coverage, and the option to support teaching in a multidisciplinary team.

Employer: Monarch Communities

Location: Litchfield, CT

Type: Part-time / Per Diem

Salary: $35.00 – $40.00 per hour

Setting: Senior living / assisted living

Provide direct nursing care to residents and supervise care staff in a senior living community. Great if you want flexible per-diem shifts, enjoy working with older adults (including dementia care), and like a mix of hands-on care, supervision, and EHR charting.

Employer: Monarch Communities®

Location: Litchfield, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $95,000 per year

Setting: Senior living / nursing leadership

Serve as the Assistant Health & Wellness Director / ADON, helping run clinical operations and stepping in when the Director is out. Good move if you’re an RN or LPN with supervisory experience and want leadership duties, resident assessments, care planning, and full-time benefits (health insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in town tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.