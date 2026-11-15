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Natchez
Wonderland-themed Chamber gala honors community members and businesses
By Staff Report,4 days ago
The Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce recognized four community and business honorees during its annual membership gala Thursday, Nov. 12.
Bennie Boone was named Natchezian Woman of the Year
Jimmy Smith received the Natchezian Man of the Year award
Frankie’s On Main was named Small Business of the Year
Good Hope Land & Timber received the Large Business of the Year award