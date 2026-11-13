UPDATE: Homeland Security Says No Indication of National Security Threat Behind Nationwide Ground Stop

Friday, November 13, 2026 4:14CT — Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin says there is currently no indication that the nationwide telecommunications outage responsible for grounding flights across the United States was caused by a national security threat.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Mullin said officials have no reason at this time to believe the outage was a deliberate attack, although investigators have not ruled out any potential cause, including a cyberattack.

“There is no indication that we’ve had, no reason to believe, that as of right now this was a threat to the United States,” Mullin said.

He reiterated that there is currently no evidence suggesting a malicious attack and described the incident as a telecommunications outage.

Mullin also confirmed that all aircraft have been accounted for and that flights already in the air are being handled on a case-by-case basis.

The FAA ordered the nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon after communications problems affected air traffic control facilities across the country.

The cause of the outage remains under investigation.The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a nationwide ground stop, ordering all departing aircraft across the United States to remain on the ground until further notice.

The emergency directive, issued Friday afternoon, November 13, by the FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center, cites “extraordinary circumstances” and safety concerns as the reasons for the unprecedented disruption to air travel.

The advisory states:

Due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety. Attention all aircraft operators, by order of the Federal Aviation Command Center all airports are ground stopped. All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound international flights will be managed on a case by case basis.

The order, issued at approximately 2:54 p.m. Central Time, applies to airports nationwide and prevents departing aircraft from taking off until the restriction is lifted.

Inbound international flights will be evaluated individually, according to the FAA directive.

Reports indicate that air traffic control communication problems may be responsible for the widespread disruption. However, the FAA’s initial nationwide advisory did not specify the underlying cause.

The nationwide ground stop is an exceptionally rare measure. A similar nationwide suspension occurred in January 2023 following a failure of the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system. Air traffic was also grounded nationwide following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The directive could cause significant delays and cancellations at airports throughout the country, with disruptions potentially continuing even after normal departures resume.

Travelers scheduled to fly Friday afternoon or evening are encouraged to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight status before heading to the airport.

It remains unclear how long the nationwide ground stop will remain in effect.

This is a developing story. Listen Up Y’all Media will provide updates as additional information becomes available.