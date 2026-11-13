NEW ORLEANS, La. — Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a tanker and a docked cruise ship on the Mississippi River near the Port of New Orleans, prompting a multi-agency rescue operation.

According to reporting from WDSU, the NBC affiliate in New Orleans, the Atlantic Asphalt tanker collided with the American Heritage, a cruise ship operated by American Cruise Lines, at approximately 12:30 p.m. near 1350 Port of New Orleans Place.

Port officials reported that approximately 129 passengers, along with crew members, were aboard the American Heritage at the time of the collision. The vessel had docked roughly two hours earlier to begin disembarking passengers.

Initial reports indicated that rescue operations were underway for 12 individuals in the water following the collision.

Multiple emergency response agencies were dispatched to the scene, including Port of New Orleans Harbor Police, the New Orleans Fire Department, the New Orleans Police Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, and emergency medical personnel.

According to Port officials, passengers were being escorted into the Port of New Orleans Administration Building at 1350 Port of New Orleans Place, where they could receive medical evaluations and additional assistance.

In a statement, Port officials emphasized that the safety of passengers, crew members, and emergency responders remained their primary concern.

The Port also confirmed that the number of injuries and the cause of the collision had not yet been determined.

The collision occurred along the Mississippi River near the Crescent City Connection.

American Cruise Lines operates more than 25 vessels throughout the United States and is recognized as one of the nation’s largest domestic river and small-ship cruise operators.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Additional information regarding potential injuries, damage to the vessels, and the outcome of rescue efforts is expected as officials provide further updates.

Source: WDSU (NBC Affiliate, New Orleans)

This report is based on information published by WDSU in New Orleans and statements attributed to Port of New Orleans officials.

So far, 14 people have been rescued by the Creole Queen, according to WWL.

The number of people injured is currently unknown.

American Cruise Lines released the following statement:

American Cruise Lines can confirm that our riverboat, American Heritage was involved in a collision while it was docked in New Orleans. We are in close coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities. Guests and crew were evacuated, and we are deeply concerned for everyone involved. We will share more information as it becomes available.

To view the original article from WDSU, including video coverage, click here.