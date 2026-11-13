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The state that elected a Natchez clergyman in 1870 as the first Black person to sit in the U.S. Congress has, after 156 years, elected another Black person to that Senate seat. Scott Colom won the seat after results were finalized, according to an AP tally that took about a week to complete. After being declared the winner Wednesday, Colom began his victory speech by reciting how Hiram Revels became the country’s first Black member of Congress, saying, “He was a minister from Natchez, Mississippi.”

Colom, a Democrat, defeated Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith by about forty-seven hundred votes. Hiram Revels took office in 1870 and 1871 after Mississippi was readmitted into the United States following the Civil War.

Separately, plans are being made to locate Hiram Revels Plaza on the triangle at the intersection of St. Catherine, Martin Luther King and Jefferson streets.

The Louisiana legislature is also mourning the death of Representative Mike Baham. Baham, a Chalmette representative, passed away at age fifty-two. A colleague, Michael Echols from Monroe, said Baham could be forceful, but also had a playful side, with legislators regularly recording videos and posting them on YouTube. Echols said Baham was also a “serious legislator.”

Political consultant Jason Redman, who described Baham as a longtime friend despite differing politically, said Baham’s record of reaching across the aisle began during their time at LSU, where Redman said Baham became president of the student senate and hired him as his administrative assistant.

In health news, doctors are urging residents in the Jackson area and throughout Mississippi to take preventative measures as flu cases increase. The report said schools in Mississippi and Louisiana have implemented closures and mask mandates. Health leaders emphasized early detection, saying there is limited time to be properly treated. They urged residents to get tested within forty-eight hours of symptoms, which include headaches, congestion and a sore throat. Leaders also said it is not too late to get a flu shot and that it is proven safe.

In education, a Lincoln Parish third grade teacher received the Milken Educator Award and learned about it publicly when the announcement was made in front of the student body. Alison Smith teaches English language arts and social studies at AE Phillips Laboratory School in Ruston. The report said there is no application process for the award, and that Smith was among thirty Milken Educator Award recipients nationwide this year, with Louisiana’s fifty-fifth recipient.

The report also said the Mississippi River and Natchez Vidalia are at 14.44 feet and rising.