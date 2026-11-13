For too many years, one of the saddest realities facing Natchez was watching our young people grow up, graduate from high school or college, and leave home to find a good job. Parents and grandparents would celebrate their accomplishments, but often with the bittersweet realization that their children and grandchildren might never return home to live and work.

I have long believed we could change that. And today, I am more convinced than ever that we are doing just that!

In my recent State of the City address, I shared some exciting news. After approximately forty years of population decline, Natchez is growing again! This week, I want to focus on one of the most important reasons why: JOBS!

When we launched our Natchez Renewal in 2020, economic development was among our highest priorities. We understood that a community cannot prosper without opportunities for its people. We needed to attract new employers, support existing businesses, encourage entrepreneurs, and create an environment where investment would flourish.

And that’s exactly what we’ve been doing.

Since 2020, over 500 new business ventures have been launched in Natchez. I applaud these brave souls who have taken a chance on our city, investing their dreams, resources, and hard work in our future. Together, they are making a historic difference in our community!

During this same period, building permits have represented more than $133 million in construction and improvements. Through the growth of existing employers and the addition of new businesses and industries, more than 1,200 new jobs have been created in Natchez since 2020. And that doesn’t even begin to count the many additional entrepreneurial and contracting opportunities being generated throughout our community, creating income, supporting families, and strengthening our local economy.

Consider the growth and investment represented by Jordan Carriers, Loss Prevention Services, Phibro, Delta Fuel, Bishopric Industries, Winnwood Forest Products, Kaiser Petroleum, Marcal Paper, and others. Add to these the exciting prospects of new industrial developments, and it’s clear that Natchez is gaining economic momentum.

Our retail expansion has been nothing short of historic! New national retailers, expanding shopping opportunities, and the continued revitalization of downtown are strengthening

Natchez as a regional shopping destination. Our vision of Natchez as the Retail Hub of our region is becoming reality, and I’ll share much more about that in a future column.

Meanwhile, tourism remains our number one industry, generating more than $200 million in annual economic impact – resulting in over 1400 local jobs and approximately $3.7 million in taxes for our local economy! From our historic attractions and hospitality businesses to river cruises, restaurants, festivals, and special events, tourism continues to support jobs and introduce thousands of visitors to the beauty and charm of Natchez.

But creating jobs is only part of the equation. We must also prepare our people to fill them. That’s why our award-winning Workforce Development initiative is so important. Through partnerships and free vocational training, we’re helping connect local residents with opportunities for meaningful employment. I’ll be highlighting this exciting initiative in a coming column as well.

Every new job represents something personal: a paycheck, a mortgage payment, groceries on the table, a college education, and a family with greater financial security. And every successful business strengthens our community, contributing to the tax base that helps support our streets, public safety, parks, and other essential services.

Of course, our work is far from finished. We still have families struggling to make ends meet, employers searching for qualified workers, and a growing need for housing.

That’s why our strategy remains simple: Create the jobs – Prepare the people – Build the housing.

For generations, Natchez was a place many young people felt they had to leave to find opportunity. Our goal is to make it a place they can proudly choose to stay, or someday come home.

We’re not there yet. But we’re getting closer every day. Because Natchez Deserves More.

To read in more detail the great news about Job Growth in Natchez, click here