Adams County Sheriff’s Office Launches Initiative to Identify Cellular Dead Zones and Improve Emergency Communications

NATCHEZ, Miss. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with two nonprofit organizations to identify areas with poor or nonexistent cellular service across the county, with the goal of improving emergency communications for residents and first responders.

Sheriff Travis Patten announced the partnership with the Alliance for Mobile Broadband Communications for Public Safety (AMBCOPS) and YOWIE Patrol, an initiative that collects real-world cellular performance data to identify wireless coverage gaps.

The effort focuses on areas where unreliable cellular service could prevent residents from contacting 911 or create communication challenges for law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel responding to calls.

As part of the initiative, residents are encouraged to participate in a free cellular speed test using YOWIE Patrol’s online Speed Check tool. The service works on both iPhone and Android devices without requiring an app download or account registration.

To participate, residents can visit YOWIE Patrol’s Adams County Speed Check, step outside, disable Wi-Fi and enable location services before starting the test. Once completed, the results can be submitted to help document cellular coverage conditions throughout the county.

Residents are encouraged to repeat the test in different locations, particularly along rural roads and in areas where they have experienced weak or unreliable service. Tests conducted in locations without connectivity can be saved and uploaded once service becomes available.

The collected information will be compiled into maps and reports highlighting cellular dead zones, weak signals and potential emergency communication gaps.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the findings could be used in discussions with wireless carriers, broadband officials, emergency management agencies and local governments to advocate for improved cellular infrastructure.

While the initiative is intended to support future improvements, officials emphasize that collecting the data does not guarantee immediate upgrades to cellular service.

YOWIE Patrol is working toward a nationwide goal of collecting one million wireless performance tests. Residents can contribute to that effort while helping identify connectivity problems in Adams County.

Participation is free, and residents are not required to provide personal contact information to submit test results. An email address may be provided voluntarily for potential prize-drawing opportunities.

For more information or to participate, visit YOWIE Patrol’s Adams County Speed Check.