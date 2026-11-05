Martha Stewart Blames NBC Host for Controversial Homeless Halloween Costume After Facing Backlash

Martha Stewart is speaking out about the Halloween costume that sparked widespread criticism online, and the 85-year-old lifestyle mogul is now pointing to an unexpected person as part of the reason it happened.

During a recent appearance in Orlando, Florida, Stewart suggested that Today show co-host Craig Melvin played a role in the last-minute costume decision that left her facing accusations of insensitivity.

The controversy began after Stewart shared a Halloween photograph of herself dressed as a homeless person, complete with torn clothing, dirt-like makeup, and a cardboard sign asking for food.

The image quickly generated criticism, prompting Stewart to delete the photograph and issue multiple public apologies.

Now, she is explaining how an unexpected television mishap supposedly led to the controversial outfit.

Martha Stewart Says Craig Melvin Ruined Her Original Halloween Outfit

While speaking at the CrossCountry Mortgage Sales Rally in Orlando on November 3, Stewart discussed the circumstances surrounding her Halloween costume.

According to Stewart, she had originally planned to wear a different outfit to a Halloween gathering.

However, during an October 30 appearance on NBC’s Today show, Melvin accidentally spilled chocolate ganache on her clothing while the pair were demonstrating festive recipes.

The incident occurred as Melvin, who was dressed as Stewart’s longtime friend Snoop Dogg, attempted to hand her a piping bag filled with chocolate.

Instead, the chocolate spilled onto Stewart’s white pants.

Melvin immediately apologized, later expressing concern that he had ruined her expensive clothing.

Stewart initially laughed off the mishap, assuring him that the pants could be washed.

But during her Orlando appearance, Stewart claimed the spill had also affected the sweater she intended to wear later that evening.

With only approximately 10 minutes to prepare for her Halloween gathering, Stewart said she needed to improvise.

She ultimately decided that dressing as a homeless person would be the easiest solution.

Her Halloween Photo Quickly Sparked Outrage

Stewart posted a photograph of the costume on Instagram on October 31.

In the now-deleted image, she wore ripped jeans and makeup designed to make her face appear dirty.

She also held a cardboard sign reading, “I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!”

The photograph prompted criticism from people who believed the costume made light of homelessness and financial hardship.

Some questioned why one of America’s wealthiest lifestyle personalities would choose to portray someone struggling to afford basic necessities.

The backlash was particularly notable because Stewart has built her public image around luxury entertaining, elaborate home design, and high-end living.

The criticism intensified after reports emerged that the original Instagram post had also promoted candles Stewart sells through QVC.

As negative reactions continued, Stewart removed the photograph from her account.

Stewart Initially Defended the Costume Before Apologizing Again

On November 1, Stewart released a statement addressing the controversy.

She explained that her intention had been to raise awareness about homelessness rather than ridicule people experiencing financial hardship.

The television personality also emphasized her history of supporting charitable organizations that assist vulnerable communities.

However, her initial explanation did not end the controversy.

Hours later, Stewart returned to Instagram with a stronger apology, acknowledging that her first response had not adequately addressed the criticism.

She admitted that wearing the costume had been insensitive and inappropriate, particularly at a time when many Americans are struggling financially.

Stewart also apologized directly to those who had been offended.

The second statement represented a significant shift from her earlier explanation, which had focused primarily on her intentions.

Her Latest Explanation Raises New Questions

During her November 3 appearance, Stewart appeared to approach the controversy with a lighter attitude.

She described how the chocolate spill disrupted her plans and recalled quickly putting together the homeless costume.

She also laughed while discussing the enormous reaction the photograph generated on social media.

Her comments have introduced another element to the controversy, with Melvin now being mentioned in connection with the costume decision.

However, there is no indication that Melvin suggested the costume or participated in choosing it.

His involvement was limited to the accidental chocolate spill during their television appearance.

Representatives for Melvin and Stewart did not immediately provide additional comments when contacted about her latest remarks.

According to PEOPLE, Stewart’s explanation was captured in footage obtained by TMZ during her appearance at the Orlando event, several days after she publicly apologized for the costume.

A Halloween Controversy That Has Continued Beyond October

Stewart has remained a recognizable figure in American entertainment for decades, building a business empire around cooking, home decorating, television, and lifestyle products.

At 85, she continues to make regular public appearances and maintain a significant social media presence.

But her latest controversy demonstrates how quickly a celebrity’s seemingly playful Halloween decision can become a much larger public discussion.

For some, Stewart’s apology may be enough to move past the incident.

Others may question whether blaming an accidental chocolate spill adequately explains the decision to portray homelessness as a Halloween costume.

With Stewart now sharing additional details about what happened, the debate surrounding her Halloween appearance may continue well beyond the holiday itself.

Do you think Martha Stewart’s Halloween costume was simply a poor attempt at humor, or did she cross a line? And was it fair to bring Craig Melvin into the explanation?

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