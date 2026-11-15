Lisle neighbors are giving away some handy free items today, from firewood to furniture. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds.

Item: Assorted cut firewood logs

Condition: Not stated; described as assorted cut logs, perfect for firewood

Location: Green Trails, Lisle, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

Cut logs ready to be used as firewood. The poster asks you to message for the exact address, so be sure to contact them through Nextdoor before heading over.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black dining table with four matching X-back chairs

Condition: Used with visible wear

Details: Chairs have light upholstered seats

Location: Beau Bien, Lisle, IL

Pickup: Pickup only; poster will put the set outside after you message

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice full dining set if you don’t mind some wear. You’ll need to send a message to the poster on Nextdoor; once you confirm, they’ll place the table and chairs outside for you to pick up in Beau Bien.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Mixed free household items (exact items not listed)

Condition: Used – Good

Timing: Lisle pick up today, Saturday only

Location: Lisle, IL (exact address shared via Facebook)

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

A batch of free household goods in good used condition. The key detail is timing: must be picked up today (Saturday) in Lisle. Message the poster on Facebook Marketplace for the exact address and to see what’s included.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Free items in Lisle tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.