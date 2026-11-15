undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Lisle Right Now
Lisle neighbors are giving away some handy free items today, from firewood to furniture. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds.
Firewood Logs for free
Item: Assorted cut firewood logs
Condition: Not stated; described as assorted cut logs, perfect for firewood
Location: Green Trails, Lisle, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
Cut logs ready to be used as firewood. The poster asks you to message for the exact address, so be sure to contact them through Nextdoor before heading over.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Black Dining Table and four Chairs
Item: Black dining table with four matching X-back chairs
Condition: Used with visible wear
Details: Chairs have light upholstered seats
Location: Beau Bien, Lisle, IL
Pickup: Pickup only; poster will put the set outside after you message
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice full dining set if you don’t mind some wear. You’ll need to send a message to the poster on Nextdoor; once you confirm, they’ll place the table and chairs outside for you to pick up in Beau Bien.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free stuff must pick up today
Item: Mixed free household items (exact items not listed)
Condition: Used – Good
Timing: Lisle pick up today, Saturday only
Location: Lisle, IL (exact address shared via Facebook)
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
A batch of free household goods in good used condition. The key detail is timing: must be picked up today (Saturday) in Lisle. Message the poster on Facebook Marketplace for the exact address and to see what’s included.
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Free items in Lisle tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.