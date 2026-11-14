Lisle’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially for people who can run complex programs and drive change across global teams.

Below are several executive & management roles you can scan quickly and apply to today.

Employer: International (TRATON Group)

International (TRATON Group) Location: Lisle, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive market-based pay (range not listed)

Lead the product development process and governance framework for a major global commercial vehicle brand. You’ll own ISO 9001 governance, drive continuous improvement, and lead change as the company moves to a global common development process.

Good fit if you:

Have 5–8+ years in process improvement / Lean / Six Sigma and at least 1 year leading others

in and at least others Like cross-functional work with senior leaders and global teams

Want a role focused on strategy, governance, and change management

Employer: Molex (a Koch company)

Location: Lisle, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $220,000/year + bonus eligibility

Own high-impact programs for Hyperscale Datacenter customers in Molex’s Power & Signal Business Unit. You’ll be the primary customer-facing program owner, aligning sales, engineering, product, and operations to hit key milestones and manage high-visibility escalations.

Good fit if you:

Have a bachelor’s in business or engineering

Bring 5+ years in sales, product management, or program/project management

in Are comfortable with global teams and up to 25% travel

(Duplicate Indeed listing not shown here; it’s the same role.)

Employer: Molex (a Koch company)

Location: Lisle, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $130,000/year + bonus eligibility

Run multiple projects for high- and low-power products that support data centers and everyday devices. You’ll build and manage project plans, lead cross-functional teams, and keep timelines, risks, and communication on track.

Good fit if you:

Have experience leading projects and using tools like MS Project

and using tools like Can juggle several projects at once and work with global teams

and work with global teams Have (or want to grow) NPI, engineering, or PMP experience

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Lisle’s leadership openings tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.