Lisle’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on accounting to higher-level analytics and pricing work. If you’re numbers-focused and like stable employers, these are worth a look.

Employer: 41 North Contractors, L.L.C.

41 North Contractors, L.L.C. Location: Lisle, IL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$70,000/year + cell stipend

+ cell stipend Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) match, paid vacation, sick time, 8 paid holidays

This role supports the CFO with AP/AR, reconciliations, job costing, and credit card/expense reports. Good fit if you have 3–7 years of accounting experience, know QuickBooks, Excel, Google Sheets, and like detailed, organized work in a construction environment.

Employer: Molex

Location: Lisle, IL (hybrid – 4 days in office/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$110,000/year + bonus eligible

+ bonus eligible Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, disability, retirement, paid time off, educational assistance (per company plan)

Support a global business unit tied to the fast-growing AI and data center space. You’ll handle monthly reporting, forecasting, variance analysis, and profitability work while partnering with operations and product teams. Great for someone with strong FP&A or accounting experience and advanced Excel who wants visibility with leadership.

Employer: Molex

Location: Lisle, IL (on-site at HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$110,000/year + bonus eligible

Help keep Molex’s global pricing clean and accurate by managing MSRP/list prices, pricing contracts, and master data across systems like SAP and Salesforce. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with large data sets and Excel, and have experience in pricing or sales operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Lisle employers often consider strong, related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.