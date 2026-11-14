Lisle neighbors in The Meadows are sharing some fun free items for kids this week. If you’re nearby, these are easy porch pick-ups and great for families.

Item: Light blue long sleeve dress, size 5T

Condition: Small snag on skirt (noted by poster)

Location: The Meadows, Lisle, IL

Category: Baby & kids

Pickup: Easy porch pick up

A sweet everyday dress for a little one, with a minor snag on the skirt. Perfect for playtime or daycare.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Book + wolf puppet set

Book: The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs by Jon Scieszka

Publisher: Scholastic

Location: The Meadows, Lisle, IL

Category: Toys & games

Fun for story time, this set comes with the book and a matching wolf puppet so kids can act out the tale as they read.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Finger puppet glove with colorful characters

Location: The Meadows, Lisle, IL

Category: Toys & games

Pickup: Easy porch pick up

A bright glove with small finger puppets attached—great for songs, pretend play, or early learning games.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Plush bunny trio in a basket puppet

Location: The Meadows, Lisle, IL

Category: Toys & games

Pickup: Easy porch pickup

Soft bunny puppets in a little basket—nice for springtime stories, pretend play, or as a gentle toy for younger kids.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Dalmatian hand puppet with red hat labeled “Fritz”

Location: The Meadows, Lisle, IL

Category: Toys & games

A cute Dalmatian character puppet, complete with a red hat that says “Fritz.” Fun for puppet shows and storytelling.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Lisle tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.