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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Lisle’s Meadows Neighborhood
Lisle neighbors in The Meadows are sharing some fun free items for kids this week. If you’re nearby, these are easy porch pick-ups and great for families.
Light Blue Long Sleeve Dress (5T)
Item: Light blue long sleeve dress, size 5T
Condition: Small snag on skirt (noted by poster)
Location: The Meadows, Lisle, IL
Category: Baby & kids
Pickup: Easy porch pick up
A sweet everyday dress for a little one, with a minor snag on the skirt. Perfect for playtime or daycare.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
“The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs” Book & Wolf Puppet
Item: Book + wolf puppet set
Book: The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs by Jon Scieszka
Publisher: Scholastic
Location: The Meadows, Lisle, IL
Category: Toys & games
Fun for story time, this set comes with the book and a matching wolf puppet so kids can act out the tale as they read.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Colorful Finger Puppet Glove
Item: Finger puppet glove with colorful characters
Location: The Meadows, Lisle, IL
Category: Toys & games
Pickup: Easy porch pick up
A bright glove with small finger puppets attached—great for songs, pretend play, or early learning games.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Plush Bunny Trio in Basket Puppet
Item: Plush bunny trio in a basket puppet
Location: The Meadows, Lisle, IL
Category: Toys & games
Pickup: Easy porch pickup
Soft bunny puppets in a little basket—nice for springtime stories, pretend play, or as a gentle toy for younger kids.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
“Fritz” Dalmatian Hand Puppet
Item: Dalmatian hand puppet with red hat labeled “Fritz”
Location: The Meadows, Lisle, IL
Category: Toys & games
A cute Dalmatian character puppet, complete with a red hat that says “Fritz.” Fun for puppet shows and storytelling.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Lisle tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.