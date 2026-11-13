Lisle neighbors are giving away some nice free items this week, from home decor to useful household pieces. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Vintage lace wedding dress

Vintage lace Condition/Details: From 1981 , around a size 4 . Fabric has yellowed over the years .

From , around a . Fabric has . Pickup: Easy porch pick up

Location: The Meadows, Lisle, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice option for someone who loves vintage clothing, costume design, or sewing projects.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Travel agent themed framed art

Style: Humorous artwork, great for travel lovers

artwork, great for travel lovers Frame: Wooden frame

Location: The Meadows, Lisle, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun wall art for a home office, hallway, or anyone who loves to travel.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Fluorescent light fixture for an aquarium

for an aquarium Condition/Details: Working fixture with bulb included

fixture with Size: Measures 19 inches in length

Measures Extras: Has a glass cover that the light sits on

Has a that the light sits on Location: Green Trails, Lisle, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy free item if you have a small tank or need a replacement light.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Queen size mattress with memory foam topper

with Condition: In good condition (as stated by poster)

(as stated by poster) Location: Ohio St, Naperville, IL (near Lisle)

(near Lisle) Source: nextdoor.com

A solid freebie if you need a guest bed or are furnishing a new place on a budget.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.