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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Lisle Right Now
Lisle neighbors are giving away some nice free items this week, from home decor to useful household pieces. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.
Vintage Lace Wedding Dress
- Item: Vintage lace wedding dress
- Condition/Details: From 1981, around a size 4. Fabric has yellowed over the years.
- Pickup: Easy porch pick up
- Location: The Meadows, Lisle, IL
- Source: nextdoor.com
Nice option for someone who loves vintage clothing, costume design, or sewing projects.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Travel Agent Themed Framed Art
- Item: Travel agent themed framed art
- Style: Humorous artwork, great for travel lovers
- Frame: Wooden frame
- Location: The Meadows, Lisle, IL
- Source: nextdoor.com
Fun wall art for a home office, hallway, or anyone who loves to travel.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Fluorescent Light Fixture for Aquarium
- Item: Fluorescent light fixture for an aquarium
- Condition/Details: Working fixture with bulb included
- Size: Measures 19 inches in length
- Extras: Has a glass cover that the light sits on
- Location: Green Trails, Lisle, IL
- Source: nextdoor.com
Handy free item if you have a small tank or need a replacement light.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Queen Mattress and Topper, Free
- Item: Queen size mattress with memory foam topper
- Condition: In good condition (as stated by poster)
- Location: Ohio St, Naperville, IL (near Lisle)
- Source: nextdoor.com
A solid freebie if you need a guest bed or are furnishing a new place on a budget.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.