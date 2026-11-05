🏗️ Lisle, IL Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Lisle’s engineering scene is busy right now, with roles from hands-on drafting to high-level product leadership. Here are several solid options if you’re in architecture or engineering.

Employer: Ardmore Roderick

Location: Lisle, IL (client site on Illinois Tollway)

Type: Internship, full-time hours (summer 2027)

Pay: $25/hour

Work with a full-service infrastructure firm on real transportation projects—field inspections, data collection, and asset management on the Illinois Tollway. Great for civil engineering students who like being outdoors, driving job sites, and want OSHA 10 certification plus big-project experience.

Employer: Molex (a Koch company)

Location: Lisle, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $175,000 – $200,000/year + bonus eligible

Lead a global product design engineering team building high-speed connectors and cable assemblies for AI, cloud, and data center markets. Ideal if you have 10+ years of electro-mechanical product development and leadership experience and want to own architecture, standards, and innovation across worldwide teams.

Employer: RINA

Location: Lisle/Chicago, IL or Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31 – $45/hour (DOE)

Use AutoCAD and other tools to produce detailed electrical drawings for infrastructure and power systems projects. Good fit if you’re strong in CAD, like organized documentation work, and want a role with clear standards, quality checks, and a broad benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.