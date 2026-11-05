🏭 Lisle, IL Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $60K–$140K Openings

Lisle’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid pay and long‑term career paths. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: INA Solution

INA Solution Location: Lisle, IL (training in Eau Claire, WI)

(training in Eau Claire, WI) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $130,000–$140,000 + benefits (flexible for top candidates)

Lead bids for big steel projects like bridges and stadiums. You’ll own complex cost estimates, mentor junior estimators, and work closely with engineering and production. Includes medical, 401(k) match, 3 weeks vacation, holidays, and relocation help.

Employer: Molex

Location: Lisle, IL

Type: Full-time, second shift

Full-time, Salary: $36–$43 per hour

Hands-on role making prototype parts, tooling, and fixtures to support new product development. You’ll run manual mills and surface grinders to tight tolerances and work closely with engineers. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, retirement, paid time off, and more).

Employer: Hanson Professional Services

Location: Flexible (listed near Lisle, IL)

(listed near Lisle, IL) Type: Full-time, exempt

Full-time, exempt Salary: $60,000–$80,000

Support the company’s Quality Management System across engineering projects. You’ll help run audits, track quality metrics, train staff, and improve processes. Includes performance bonuses, 401(k) with match, ESOP, and comprehensive health & wellness benefits.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—good manufacturing roles in Lisle tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.