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Lisle
📅 Lisle JHS virtual parent‑teacher conferences & signup dates
5 days ago
📅 Schedule your Lisle Junior High virtual conferences
Lisle Junior High School is holding virtual Parent‑Teacher Conferences this year.
Conference times:
- Monday, November 23, 2026: 3:00–8:30 PM
- Tuesday, November 24, 2026: 8:00–11:30 AM
Conferences will be held by Google Meet. Parents will log in at their scheduled time and meet with teachers for 10 minutes each.
How to sign up (PowerPTC through PowerSchool):
- Sign‑up window: 9:00 AM Monday, November 9 – 3:00 PM Tuesday, November 17
- Go to Find It Fast → Parent PowerSchool Portal
- Log in with your usual PowerSchool username and password
- Click the box/arrow icon in the top right
- Select PowerPTC
- Click “Conference Schedule” and pick times with your child’s preloaded teachers
If you have any issues, email info@lisle202.org. Parents can also contact teachers directly to arrange another time if needed.
More Info: LJHS Parent Teacher Conference Information - Lisle...
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