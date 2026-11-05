Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Lisle

📅 Lisle JHS virtual parent‑teacher conferences & signup dates

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vuzaQ_1GnS0VAh00

📅 Schedule your Lisle Junior High virtual conferences

Lisle Junior High School is holding virtual Parent‑Teacher Conferences this year.

Conference times:

  • Monday, November 23, 2026: 3:00–8:30 PM
  • Tuesday, November 24, 2026: 8:00–11:30 AM

Conferences will be held by Google Meet. Parents will log in at their scheduled time and meet with teachers for 10 minutes each.

How to sign up (PowerPTC through PowerSchool):

  • Sign‑up window: 9:00 AM Monday, November 9 – 3:00 PM Tuesday, November 17
  • Go to Find It Fast → Parent PowerSchool Portal
  • Log in with your usual PowerSchool username and password
  • Click the box/arrow icon in the top right
  • Select PowerPTC
  • Click “Conference Schedule” and pick times with your child’s preloaded teachers

If you have any issues, email info@lisle202.org. Parents can also contact teachers directly to arrange another time if needed.

More Info: LJHS Parent Teacher Conference Information - Lisle...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments