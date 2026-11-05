📅 Lisle JHS virtual parent‑teacher conferences & signup dates

📅 Schedule your Lisle Junior High virtual conferences

Lisle Junior High School is holding virtual Parent‑Teacher Conferences this year.

Conference times:

Monday, November 23, 2026: 3:00–8:30 PM

Tuesday, November 24, 2026: 8:00–11:30 AM

Conferences will be held by Google Meet. Parents will log in at their scheduled time and meet with teachers for 10 minutes each.

How to sign up (PowerPTC through PowerSchool):

Sign‑up window: 9:00 AM Monday, November 9 – 3:00 PM Tuesday, November 17

Go to Find It Fast → Parent PowerSchool Portal

Log in with your usual PowerSchool username and password

Click the box/arrow icon in the top right

in the top right Select PowerPTC

Click “Conference Schedule” and pick times with your child’s preloaded teachers

If you have any issues, email info@lisle202.org. Parents can also contact teachers directly to arrange another time if needed.