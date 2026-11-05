📅 Lisle Elementary parent‑teacher conferences & signup dates

📅 Sign up now for Lisle Elementary parent‑teacher conferences

Parent‑Teacher Conferences for Lisle Elementary School will be held:

Monday, November 23, 2026 from 3:30–8:30 pm

from Tuesday, November 24, 2026 from 8:00–11:30 am

Families can choose in‑person or virtual (Google Meet) conferences.

Conference lengths:

PK: 30 minutes

30 minutes K–2: 15 minutes

15 minutes Grades 3–5: 10 minutes (new this year so more slots are available with Homeroom, Math, and ELA teachers)

Virtual-only blocks (new this year):

Mon, Nov 23: 7:30–8:30 pm

7:30–8:30 pm Tue, Nov 24: 8:00–9:00 am

For virtual times outside these blocks, contact your child’s teacher directly.

How to sign up (PowerPTC via PowerSchool)

Sign‑up window: 9:00 am Mon, Nov 9 – 3:00 pm Tue, Nov 17 .

. Log in to the Parent PowerSchool Portal with your usual username and password.

with your usual username and password. Click the box/arrow icon in the top right, choose PowerPTC .

in the top right, choose . Click “Schedule” , then pick times and meeting type for each LES student.

, then pick times and meeting type for each student. Schedule only one time slot per teacher.

If you have trouble, email info@lisle202.org. Please be on time for virtual conferences so teachers can stay on schedule.