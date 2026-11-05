🚌 Several Lisle, IL transportation jobs with $80K+ potential

Lisle is busy with freight and auto work right now, and a few solid employers are hiring. If you’re into trucks or turning wrenches, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)

Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care) Location: Lisle, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $34.38/hour, flat-rate performance pay

Hands-on shop role doing oil changes, brakes, tires, batteries, and test drives while you learn from senior techs. $1,500 sign-on bonus for first-time hires, day-one medical/dental/vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and company-paid ASE tests with bonuses for each passed.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Location: Lisle, IL

Type: Full-time

Average annual earnings: $85,000

Dedicated account with frequent home time and activity-based pay so extra effort can boost your check. Pay details include $0.54–$0.58 CPM, detention pay, holiday pay, weekend load pay, and more, plus PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days. Requires Class A and 3+ months trucking experience.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Location: Lisle, IL

Type: Full-time

Average annual earnings: $95,000 with $10,000 bonus plan

Regional dedicated route with weekly home time and strong earning potential. Activity-based pay with about $1,596/week salary, $0.82 CPM, detention, holiday, and stop pay, plus PTO from day one, 401(k) match, and health benefits after 30 days. Requires Class A and 3+ months trucking experience.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.