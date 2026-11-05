💻 Multiple Lisle IT Roles, Including System Admin at $115K+

Lisle’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid roles for both hands-on engineers and senior SAP pros. If you’re in IT and can be on-site, there are some strong options here.

Employer: TalentFish

TalentFish Location: Lisle, IL (4 days onsite per week)

(4 days onsite per week) Type: Contract, long-term with potential to convert

Salary: Not listed

This is a senior SAP Finance role for someone who can design, configure, integrate, and lead the full R2R solution in a large enterprise, not just support FI/CO. You’ll own SAP Finance end-to-end (GL, AP/AR, Fixed Assets, Treasury, CO-PA, Material Ledger, Group Reporting, banking interfaces) and lead conversations with both technical teams and business stakeholders. US Citizen or Green Card only; no sponsorship.

Employer: Robert Half (hiring for a client)

(hiring for a client) Location: Lisle, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll monitor and investigate security events, manage tools for threat detection and identity protection, and support incident response in a Microsoft-focused environment. Great fit if you’ve used platforms like Taegis, Tenable, Okta, Sentinel, CrowdStrike, or similar, and enjoy explaining security concepts to non-technical users.

Employer: Infinite Computer Solutions

Location: Lisle, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior SAP R2R / FICO role with strong S/4HANA Finance focus. You’ll cover GL, AP, AR, Fixed Assets, Bank Accounting, Treasury, CO-PA, Material Ledger, Group Reporting, month-end close, intercompany, and consolidations, plus integration with MM, PP, SD, and PS. Looking for about 12+ years of ERP/SAP and prior lead experience; US work authorization required, no sponsorship.

Employer: CTS Corporation

Location: Lisle, IL (on-site 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $130,000 per year

You’ll own day-to-day Windows Server, Linux, VMware/Hyper-V, Active Directory, Azure, SCCM, Veeam, and SQL across a global environment. This is a hands-on role with on-call rotation, strong troubleshooting, and lots of room to modernize infrastructure; comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and more.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or flexibility on details.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.