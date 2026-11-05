🏥 Lisle, IL Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles, Up to $90/hr

Lisle’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re hands-on in home care or running a pharmacy team.

Employer: Open Arms Solutions

Open Arms Solutions Location: Lisle, IL (Lisle Creek Estates)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

One-on-one senior home care with set 7AM–3PM or 3PM–10PM shifts, weekdays and weekends. You’ll help with daily care, meals, mobility, and companionship, with paid training, bi-weekly pay, PTO, health benefits, and referral bonuses (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Open Arms Solutions

Open Arms Solutions Location: Lisle, IL (Lisle Creek Estates)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great if you want part-time, steady hours on either the 7AM–3PM day shift or 3PM–10PM evening shift. You’ll provide personal care, light housekeeping, and emotional support, with paid training, PTO, health benefits, and referral bonuses (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Lisle, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $67.05–$90.55 per hour

Lead the pharmacy team while providing clinical services, immunizations, and patient counseling in a busy retail setting. This role mixes patient care with staff leadership, workflow management, and business performance, backed by Walgreens’ large national network and benefits.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get your application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.