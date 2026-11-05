🍽️ Lisle, IL Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lisle’s food scene is busy right now, from campus dining to senior living and the Arboretum. Here are several solid food service and hospitality roles hiring locally.

Employer: Benedictine

Benedictine Location: Lisle, IL (senior living community)

(senior living community) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.71–$18.45/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Serve meals and chat with residents while helping create a warm, welcoming dining room. You’ll follow food safety rules, do light kitchen work and dishwashing, and get access to a benefits package with PTO, health, dental, vision, retirement, and education assistance.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Lisle, IL (The Morton Arboretum)

(The Morton Arboretum) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$22.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on cooking role using fresh ingredients and pro equipment in a unique, nature-focused setting. You’ll prep, cook, and plate a variety of dishes, follow food safety rules, and can tap into Aramark’s medical, dental, vision, retirement, and paid leave benefits if eligible.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Location: Benedictine University – Krasa Student Center, Lisle, IL

Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, hours vary)

(Mon–Fri, hours vary) Pay: $17.00–$18.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Mix of cashiering and basic food prep on a college campus, with no late-night restaurant hours. Offers access to training, retirement plan, discounts, wellness programs, and more, with extra benefits for full-time roles.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.