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💰 Lisle, IL Accounting & Finance – Multiple Solid Roles Hiring Now
Lisle’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from entry‑level to leadership. If you’re numbers‑driven and like stable employers, these are worth a look.
Accounting Manager
- Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for a fast‑growing company)
- Location: Lisle, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$115,000 + discretionary bonus
Lead accounting for a key business unit and report directly to the Controller with exposure to the President. You’ll own month‑end close, reporting, budgeting/forecasting, and team leadership, with clear paths for career growth, 3 weeks PTO, full health benefits, and 401(k).
Student Finance Analyst I (Awarding & Packaging Specialist)
- Employer: Covista
- Location: Lisle, IL (Hybrid, Mon–Thu in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20–$25/hour
Support students by reviewing financial aid applications, packaging federal/state/institutional aid, and keeping everything compliant with Title IV rules. Good fit if you like detailed work, Excel, and helping students stay in school; comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) + 6% match, paid vacation, and holidays.
Accounting Associate
- Employer: Amplify ETFs
- Location: Lisle, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on role with a growing investment management firm, handling AP/AR, bank recs, vendor payments, and monthly close in NetSuite. Great if you have 2–4+ years of accounting ops, strong Excel skills, and want broad exposure in a smaller, fast‑moving finance team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new roles pop up once you’re in the pipeline.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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