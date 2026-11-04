💰 Lisle, IL Finance Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $250K+

Lisle’s finance scene is strong right now, with big corporate HQs and niche firms hiring for high‑impact roles. If you’re in accounting, tax, or investments, there are some serious career moves here.

Employer: Molex (a Koch company)

Molex (a company) Location: Lisle, IL (or Chicago)

(or Chicago) Salary: $200,000 – $250,000/year + bonus eligible

Type: Full-time

This is a global leadership role over Molex’s record‑to‑report and controllership team of 250+ people. You’ll own close and consolidation, financial reporting, complex accounting, and finance transformation using tools like SAP, OneStream, BlackLine, and Snowflake.

Employer: GreatBanc Trust Company

Location: Lisle, IL

Salary: Salary + bonus eligible (exact range not listed)

(exact range not listed) Type: Full-time

Manage client portfolios day‑to‑day, meet with clients, and help grow assets under management while working under a fiduciary standard. You’ll handle investment reviews, regulatory filings (13F, NPX), trade execution, and join the Investment Committee, with a full benefits package including 401(k) match, ESOP, health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: Koch Capabilities, LLC (supporting Molex)

(supporting Molex) Location: Lisle, IL (Molex HQ)

Salary: $170,000 – $220,000/year + bonus eligible

Type: Full-time

Senior tax role advising Molex leadership on U.S. and international tax, transfer pricing, restructurings, and major transactions. You’ll partner with a 350+ person Koch tax organization, influence strategy, and help develop internal tax talent.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out to the recruiter anyway—good finance talent is in demand here.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.