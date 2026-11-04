👔 Lisle, IL Management Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Lisle is busy with leadership roles right now, especially in construction, insurance, and engineering support. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong options here with solid pay and benefits.

Employer: 41 North Contractors, L.L.C.

41 North Contractors, L.L.C. Location: Lisle, IL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $145,000/year + auto/cell stipend

+ auto/cell stipend Why it’s interesting: Lead multiple commercial projects (restaurants, retail, offices) worth $8M+ annually from start to finish. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, 100% employer-paid life/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays) and a lot of ownership over schedule, budget, and client satisfaction.

Employer: Amerisure Insurance

Location: Lisle, IL – hybrid (2 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards + incentive pay)

Not listed (competitive total rewards + incentive pay) Why it’s interesting: Lead a commercial auto physical damage claims team, handle complex files, and be the main contact for key agency partners. This role blends people leadership, claims strategy, and process improvement, with a full benefits package, 401(k) with profit sharing, and flexible work options.

Employer: International (TRATON / International Motors, LLC)

Location: Lisle, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $88,000 – $132,000/year

Why it’s interesting: Join a global training team helping engineers learn CAD/PDM and other internal systems. You’ll plan and deliver training, build learning content, and collaborate across countries, with room to grow into AI-enabled learning and modern e-learning tools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.