💻 Multiple IT Openings in Lisle, IL – AI/ML & SAP Roles

Lisle’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for AI and SAP pros. If you’ve got solid enterprise or consulting experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: International (TRATON GROUP brand)

International (TRATON GROUP brand) Location: Lisle, IL (onsite/unspecified hybrid)

(onsite/unspecified hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive market-based compensation (range not listed)

Lead end-to-end AI/ML and generative AI solutions in a global commercial vehicle company. You’ll own model design, deployment, monitoring, and work closely with data, product, and security teams, with a focus on production-grade systems and responsible AI.

Employer: MSRcosmos LLC

Location: Lisle, IL – client site, 4 days onsite

– client site, Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on SAP FICO role covering full lifecycle from blueprint to go-live and production support. Heavy focus on testing (unit, integration, UAT) and core finance/controlling (GL, AR, AP, AA, CO modules); automotive/manufacturing background is a plus.

Employer: AI AXISS INC

Location: Lisle, IL

Type: Contract-to-hire

Salary: Not listed

Senior SAP R2R / FI-CO / S/4HANA Finance role with deep GL, AA, AP/AR, close, and consolidation experience. Looking for 5–8 years of SAP FICO, 1–2+ years on S/4HANA, and at least one Greenfield/Brownfield S/4 implementation; US work authorization required (no H1B sponsorship).

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor it to the skills listed, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.