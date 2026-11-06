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🐶 Playful Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in Lisbon, Ohio
Young dogs in Lisbon are hoping today is the day someone chooses them. All adoptions at Columbiana County Dog Pound & Adoption Center are by appointment only, so be sure to call ahead.
Juniper
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: About 1.5 years (young)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white
- Weight: About 60 lbs
- Background: Picked up running at large in the East Liverpool area with four other dogs; they were all very thin and had scars and sores. She’s now safe at the shelter and waiting for a fresh start.
- Shelter: Columbiana County Dog Pound & Adoption Center
- Phone (appointments only): (330) 424-6663 ext.1757
👉 Meet Juniper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dipsy
- Breed: Black Mouth Cur mix
- Age: About 10 months (young)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn
- Weight: About 40 lbs
- Background: Found as a stray in the East Liverpool area and picked up by the pound. Described as very sweet, affectionate, and high energy — she’ll do best with an active family who can give her plenty of exercise and playtime.
- Shelter: Columbiana County Dog Pound & Adoption Center
- Phone (appointments only): (330) 424-6663 ext.1757
👉 Meet Dipsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rascal
- Breed: Australian Shepherd / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: About 10 months (young)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black, and white)
- Weight: About 60 lbs
- Background: Surrendered to the pound through no fault of his own and now looking for a loving new family. Described as very sweet, loving, and affectionate.
- Shelter: Columbiana County Dog Pound & Adoption Center
- Phone (appointments only): (330) 424-6663 ext.1757
👉 Meet Rascal and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Lisbon, OH and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Call the shelter to schedule an appointment, share this post with friends, and help them find the homes they deserve.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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