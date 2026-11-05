⚠️ Linton City Park restrooms closed until March 1, 2027

🚧 City Park restrooms closed for winter

The Linton Parks and Recreation Department has closed the public restrooms at Linton City Park (Humphrey Park) for the winter season.

The water has been shut off to protect the pipes and properly winterize the buildings. The restrooms are expected to reopen on or around March 1, 2027, weather permitting.

If you’re planning to visit the park over the winter, please plan ahead, since no restroom facilities will be available on-site until they reopen.

The city thanks everyone for their understanding as they work to protect and maintain the park facilities.