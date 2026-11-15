Linthicum Heights is busy with cleared tech work right now, especially around networks, databases, and security. If you’re in IT and have (or want) clearance-level experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: Avid Technology Professionals

Avid Technology Professionals Location: Linthicum, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work with MongoDB or MariaDB on deployment, scaling, and performance tuning. Great fit if you have 5+ years as a DBE and like hands-on database work plus tools like Python, Django/Flask, AWS, Docker, Git, Jira, and Agile teams.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Location: Linthicum Heights, MD (on-site only)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $123,400 – $185,000 base range

base range Design and lead large, secure LAN/WAN networks for classified missions. Needs an active Top Secret clearance, ability to get SAP/SAR, and strong experience with routers, switches, firewalls, VTC, and 8140 Network Ops certs (Security+, CASP, CCNP, or CCNA). Includes relocation assistance and strong benefits.

Employer: Avid Technology Professionals

Avid Technology Professionals Location: Linthicum Heights, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Help move from manual system security authorization to an automated, continuous monitoring model. Ideal if you know RMF, have Scrum/Agile leadership experience, and are strong with Jira and Confluence for breaking down work and tracking metrics.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.